Raiders Rumors: John Brown Signs 1-Year, $3.75M Contract with LV in Free Agency

Wide receiver John Brown has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan. Caplan reported the pact is for one season and worth $3.75 million with "upside" that could get the deal to $5.5 million.

The Houston Texans made a late push to sign Brown but fell short, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. In Las Vegas, the veteran pass-catcher will likely be tabbed to replace Nelson Agholor, who agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown, who turns 31 years old on April 3, caught 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2020 season.

The Pittsburg State product missed games in Weeks 5 and 7 because of a knee injury and four games from Weeks 12 to 15 with an ankle issue. He then sat Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.



Brown played just nine games one year after starring for Buffalo in 2019 when he had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic predicted he would be released:

"Brown remains a player [quarterback Josh Allen], [general manager Brandon Beane] and coach Sean McDermott all love having around in the locker room, but substantial cap savings, growing concern over his effectiveness and a developing internal replacement in Gabriel Davis are all point toward another direction. Keeping Brown for the final year of his contract seems to be a luxury."

The Bills saved over $7.9 million in 2021 cap space with the move, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 SportsRadio.

When healthy, Brown is an explosive playmaker. He has averaged 14.8 yards per catch during his career, and 22 of his touchdowns have come from 15 or more yards, per Pro Football Reference. Eleven of them have occurred from 30 or more yards out.

We'll see if Brown can return to form in his eighth NFL season. He'll be joining his fourth team after spending four years with the Arizona Cardinals, one season with the Baltimore Ravens and two campaigns with the Bills.