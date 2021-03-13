    Patrick Ewing References Drake After Georgetown Wins Big East Championship

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 14, 2021

    Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing gestures towards fans while standing next to the tournament trophy after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Georgetown men's basketball team head coach Patrick Ewing dropped a reference to Drake's single "Started from the Bottom" to explain the Hoyas' rise to the top of the Big East after the team won the conference championship's title game 73-48 over Creighton on Saturday. 

    The Hoyas were 1-5 in Big East play after Jan. 9, and then they had to sit for three weeks due to COVID-19 related issues within the men's hoops program.

    However, they bounced back to win six of their final 10 conference games to finish 7-9, good enough for the No. 8 seed in the 11-team Big East tournament.

    Georgetown then rolled off four straight wins to earn its first conference title since 2007. That quartet of victories included a 72-71 upset win over No. 1 Villanova in the quarterfinals.

    The Hoyas will now earn their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015 and its first under Ewing, who has coached the team for four seasons.

    Ewing starred at Georgetown as a player before enjoying a 16-year NBA career, primarily with the New York Knicks. He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

