Tyson Fury Talks 2020 WWE WrestleMania, SummerSlam Plans Falling Through

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury revealed Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from being part of some huge WWE plans last year.

In an interview with Behind The Gloves (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), Fury said he was supposed to be part of WrestleMania 36, SummerSlam 2020 and a WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom:

"I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year," Fury said. "I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a PPV event in the UK, but none of that happened, thanks to COVID. So, COVID has cost me SummerSlam, [WrestleMania], PPV with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight. So, thank you, COVID."

Fury, who is a longtime fan of professional wrestling, made his WWE in-ring debut in 2019 after getting involved in an angle with Braun Strowman.

The 32-year-old and Strowman mixed it up on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox in October 2019, leading to a match between them at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, 2019.

Fury won the match by count-out after knocking Strowman out on the floor, but that apparently wasn't supposed to be the end of his partnership with WWE.

The Englishman actually became an even bigger star in the sports world after the match against Strowman, as he decimated Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title bout in February 2020. Fury won the match by seventh-round technical knockout, atoning for a draw against Wilder in 2018.

Fury mentioned he was supposed to have a third fight with Wilder and then a clash with Anthony Joshua after that, but neither of the fights came to fruition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The undefeated heavyweight champion was apparently supposed to be part of some of WWE's biggest shows as well, but now his WWE future appears to be up in the air.

Fury didn't indicate what he would have done at WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but he did drop quite a bombshell in the form of a planned UK pay-per-view.

McIntyre, who held the WWE Championship for most of the past year, traded several barbs with Fury on social media last year, but there was never a payoff in the form of a match.

The bout would have pitted two highly popular athletes against each other in their native UK, which would have marked the first WWE main roster pay-per-view there since 2003.

It is unfortunate that the match and event didn't come to pass, but it may be promising news for UK fans that the idea of holding a pay-per-view in the country could be revisited once the pandemic is over.

