Impact Sacrifice Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13

2 of 2

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Sacrifice kicked off with tag team action pitting Decay’s Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve, accompanied by Rosemary, against Reno Scum’s Alex Thornstowe and Luster the Legend.

Decay dominated the early moments of the match until Luster and Thornstowe downed Taurus, the latter delivering a picture-perfect double stomp and senton. A standing moonsault continued the veteran heels’ momentum.

Taurus finally created separation and made the tag to Steve, who exploded into the match and teed off on Thornstowe, dropping him with a flatliner. He fought out of a fireman’s carry and tagged Taurus back into the match.

The action broke down, climaxing with Rosemary spewing green mist in Luster’s eyes and Taurus pinning Thornstowe following a fisherman’s driver for the hard-fought victory.

Result

Decay defeated Reno Scum

Grade

C

Analysis

Decay is the perfect opening match act for Impact Wrestling.

And that is not an insult by any means. In the Attitude Era, The Godfather was WWE’s go-to in that opener slot because he was an over character who could bring a certain charisma and energy to the show. Decay is Impact’s Godfather.

Steve and Rosemary have been around for a long time, have been consistently over as part of that group, and recently added the physically impressive Taurus to freshen things up.

The match itself was formulaic, sure, but it gave viewers a taste of things to come, and most importantly, the right guy went over in Taurus earning the win for his team.

A fun, energetic, and inoffensive start to the show with solid work by both teams.