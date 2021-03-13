Impact Sacrifice Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13March 14, 2021
Impact Sacrifice Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13
History was made Saturday night as Impact Wrestling presented Sacrifice, a live event special with a blockbuster main event pitting Impact world champion Rich Swann against TNA world champion Moose, both of their titles at stake in a massive title-for-title bout.
Adding higher stakes? The unified champion will then battle Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match at Rebellion.
That contest headlined a show that saw all of the company's most coveted championships up for grabs as Impact continued its build to the April 24 pay-per-view.
Which stars emerged victoriously, who built momentum en route to the upcoming spectacular, and was it Swann or Moose who etched their names in the history books with a career-defining victory?
Find out with this recap of Saturday's event.
Match Card
- Impact world champion Rich Swann vs. TNA world champion Moose in a World Title Unification Match
- Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB
- Impact world tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson)
- Knockouts tag team champions Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz
- X-Division champion TJP vs. "The Inevitable" Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton)
- Hold Harmless Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers
- "Cowboy" James Storm and Chris Sabin (with Jake Something) vs. Violent By Design (Deaner and Joe Doering with Eric Young)
- Decay (Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve with Rosemary) vs. Reno Scum (Luster the Legend and Alex Thornstowe)
- Havok and Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb
Decay vs. Reno Scum
Sacrifice kicked off with tag team action pitting Decay’s Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve, accompanied by Rosemary, against Reno Scum’s Alex Thornstowe and Luster the Legend.
Decay dominated the early moments of the match until Luster and Thornstowe downed Taurus, the latter delivering a picture-perfect double stomp and senton. A standing moonsault continued the veteran heels’ momentum.
Taurus finally created separation and made the tag to Steve, who exploded into the match and teed off on Thornstowe, dropping him with a flatliner. He fought out of a fireman’s carry and tagged Taurus back into the match.
The action broke down, climaxing with Rosemary spewing green mist in Luster’s eyes and Taurus pinning Thornstowe following a fisherman’s driver for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Decay defeated Reno Scum
Grade
C
Analysis
Decay is the perfect opening match act for Impact Wrestling.
And that is not an insult by any means. In the Attitude Era, The Godfather was WWE’s go-to in that opener slot because he was an over character who could bring a certain charisma and energy to the show. Decay is Impact’s Godfather.
Steve and Rosemary have been around for a long time, have been consistently over as part of that group, and recently added the physically impressive Taurus to freshen things up.
The match itself was formulaic, sure, but it gave viewers a taste of things to come, and most importantly, the right guy went over in Taurus earning the win for his team.
A fun, energetic, and inoffensive start to the show with solid work by both teams.