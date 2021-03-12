Report: Hamidou Diallo Traded to Pistons from Thunder for Svi Mykhailiuk, Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading guard Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The ESPN reporter explained the rationale behind the trade for both sides in a follow-up tweet: "Detroit's 2027 second-round pick on way to OKC is via Houston, sources say. Diallo will be a restricted free agent this summer and Pistons see him a core player moving forward. Lu Dort's emergence made Diallo expendable, and Thunder add to massive stockpile of picks."

Diallo, 22, has averaged 11.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting (29.3 percent from three-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He has played in 32 contests for the Thunder this season, starting five, while averaging 23.8 minutes.

The Brooklyn Nets selected the former Kentucky Wildcat with the 45th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The 6'5", 202-pound Diallo was traded to the Thunder by way of the Charlotte Hornets in July 2018.

Diallo notably won the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest during his rookie year, beating ex-New York Knicks guard (and soon-to-be Pistons teammate) Dennis Smith Jr. in the finals.

Mykhailiuk, 23, is averaging 6.9 points on 37.7 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three-point range), 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The ex-Kansas Jayhawk was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 47th pick in the 2018 draft and traded to the Pistons in February 2019.

The 6'7", 205-pound Mykhailiuk has played 36 games (five starts) for Detroit this season. He started 27 of his 56 games in 2019-20, scoring 9.0 points per contest.