Sebastian Telfair's Sister Pleads Guilty to Threatening His Estranged Ex-Wife

Octavia Telfair, the sister of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, has admitted to threatening the life of her brother's estranged wife, Samantha Telfair, and her children.

Per Rebecca Rosenberg of the New York Post, Telfair has pled guilty to "one count of transmitting an interstate threat to injure a person by phone."

She made 50 phone calls to her sister-in-law on April 24, 2019, the same day Sebastian Telfair was found guilty of "felony criminal possession of a weapon," per TMZ Sports.

Samantha Telfair had testified against her husband in the gun case. Sebastian Telfair notably had the following possessions on him when police arrested him in 2017, per Myles Miller of WNBC-TV:

As for Octavia Telfair, her comments to her sister-in-law included: "F–k your kids, bitch. They can die too. Die, kids, die." She also said that Samantha would have "a rearranged face" and "die," among other remarks.

She admitted to getting into an argument with Samantha Telfair in court.

"Yes, it was an argument with my sister-in-law, verbal argument," Octavia said in a video conference call with the court, per TMZ Sports. "Yes, I admit it."

Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison but only spent a few days there after posting a $500,000 bail, per TMZ Sports in Sept. 2019. Samantha Telfair filed for divorce from Sebastian Telfair and custody of her children in 2019, per The Blast.

Octavia Telfair will be back in court July 1 and faces a recommended sentence of 10 to 16 months in prison, per Rosenberg.