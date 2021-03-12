Allen Robinson II Drops Cryptic Hype Video After Bears Give WR Franchise Tag

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II posted a somewhat cryptic hype video after the NFC North team used the franchise tag on him.

"Leave me out the comments, leave me out the nonsense Speakin' out of context, people need some content," he said in the text accompanying the video:

The video is particularly notable because Robinson recently liked a tweet from former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith saying the franchise tag "sucks."

It should be noted that Chicago can still work out a long-term deal with Robinson even though it placed the franchise tag on him. It also essentially eliminates the risk of him leaving to join another team in free agency while the Bears can look to potentially secure his long-term future.

Of course, Robinson potentially wanting to play for another team in his prime at 27 years old given Chicago's struggles at the quarterback position wouldn't be surprising. Unfortunately for him, he is no longer an unrestricted free agent thanks to the franchise tag.