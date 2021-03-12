Mavs' Mark Cuban: 'No Reason to Panic' Despite Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban spoke on ESPN's First Take Thursday regarding Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis amid numerous trade rumors regarding the 25-year-old:

"Patient, because you saw what KP could be last night. We're seeing more of that. It takes time. I mean, look at [Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant], different injury, but you gotta be patient. Particularly this year. I mean, it's just such a crazy year. We got hit by a COVID outbreak really bad, and that impacted our season, and everybody was panicking and saying you gotta do A, B or C.

"We don't, we have a good team. KP is showing what KP is. He's a great top-20 player. And so we're just going to be patient. We have a good team. There's no reason to panic or do anything."

Cuban's remarks came one day after Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a 115-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He sat out the Mavs' following game Thursday after being listed in the injury report (right knee, recovery).

As Cuban noted, Dallas has endured a difficult year, with numerous players sitting out stretches of games because of injuries and the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Porzingis missed the final few months of the 2017-18 season and the entire 2018-19 campaign because of a torn left ACL suffered when he played for the New York Knicks. He has also missed time over the past two seasons in order to rest and because of other injuries.

Still, KP has averaged 20.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for a Mavs team that has won 10 of its last 13 to move to 19-17 on the year.

Dallas is holding down eighth place in the Western Conference. The Mavs will take on the Denver Nuggets next at Ball Arena on Saturday.