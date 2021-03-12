Eagles Rumors: Criticizing Carson Wentz Was a 'Death Sentence' with GM Roseman

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Those in the Philadelphia Eagles organization reportedly have to keep many of their opinions to themselves as a result of general manager Howie Roseman and his close relationship with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported team personnel wouldn't criticize quarterback Carson Wentz last season out of "fear of being shunned by Roseman."

"At almost no point in personnel meetings the last couple years did anyone say anything negative about Carson," a source explained. "Even when he would actually look [bad] in practice, almost nobody was willing to say anything because they knew it would be their death sentence."

Roseman drafted Wentz in 2016 and gave the quarterback a four-year extension in 2019, but he traded the 28-year-old this offseason after a terrible 2020 campaign.

There was little denying Wentz's struggles last season as he finished with a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games. His 72.8 quarterback rating was the second-worst in the NFL among qualified QBs ahead of only Sam Darnold.

Personnel were still apparently unable to discuss the obvious, which might have been detrimental to the team on the way to a 4-11-1 record.

McLane argued this comes from the "undying support" Roseman has from Lurie.

Roseman has been with the organization since 2000 and became the general manager in 2010, surviving the transition from Andy Reid to Chip Kelly to Doug Pederson and now Nick Sirianni. He is the only GM in the NFL to survive the firing of three different head coaches. The 45-year-old was made an executive vice president in 2015.

The lack of openness could create similar issues for the team as it moves forward with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.