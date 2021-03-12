Andrade Reportedly Asks for Release from WWE Contract; Engaged to Charlotte

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former NXT and United States champion Andrade has reportedly asked for his release from WWE.

WrestlingInc.com reported that Andrade asked for his release Monday at Raw, and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport later confirmed the report.

While Andrade has reportedly asked to be released, McCarthy added that he has "no idea if it will be granted."

The 31-year-old Andrade, who has been under a WWE contract since 2015, is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

After making a name for himself in Mexico's CMLL promotion under the name La Sombra, Andrade signed a developmental deal with WWE in November 2015.

He made his televised debut for WWE's NXT brand in 2016 as Andrade "Cien" Almas. His initial run as a babyface was largely unsuccessful, but he reached new heights after turning heel and aligning himself with Zelina Vega.

He beat Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship in 2017 and held it for 140 days before dropping it to Aleister Black. Andrade then received a call-up to the main roster where he most notably feuded with Rey Mysterio and held the United States title for 150 days.

Andrade spent much of last year on Raw as part of a stable with Vega and Angel Garza. His last match came on Raw on Oct. 12, 2020, in a loss to Garza, which spelled the end of the group. Andrade has not been seen on WWE programming since then.

Vega has since been released by WWE as well, meaning Andrade's mouthpiece is no longer available to him in WWE.

WWE is not obligated to release Andrade, but if he does get let go, there will be no shortage of options available to him.

AEW is the landing spot most wrestling fans would likely talk about since it has emerged as the No. 2 wrestling company behind WWE, but it isn't a foregone conclusion Andrade would go there.

A return to CMLL is possible, or Andrade could try his hand in Impact Wrestling or the Los Ingobernables de Japon stable in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Another under-the-radar possibility would be signing with Ring of Honor, which has pushed many Mexican stars, including Rush, Bandido and Dragon Lee.

Andrade has major star potential regardless of where he wrestles, and any company that lands him— should he be granted his WWE release—will be getting an elite talent.

