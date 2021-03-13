Best Fits Around the NHL for Nashville Predators' Top-5 Trade Chips

0 of 5

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

For the first time since 2013-14, the Nashville Predators face the prospect of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs. With 23 points in 27 games as of March 12, the Predators sat 10 points out of the fourth and final playoff berth in the Discover Central Division. That's quite a decline for a club that won the Presidents' Trophy in 2017-18 with the NHL's best regular-season record.

That's generated speculation over whether they will become sellers by the April 12 trade deadline. On Feb. 20, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported hearing team captain Roman Josi, goaltender Pekka Rinne and defenseman Ryan Ellis were the Predators' only untouchables. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Mikael Granlund have frequently surfaced in recent trade rumors.

In his Feb. 16 "31 Thoughts" column, Friedman indicated the Predators had made centers Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen available in the past. However, moving their expensive contracts with so many teams carrying limited salary-cap space this season could be difficult. Both also underperformed before being sidelined by injuries, which should ensure they stay put for the remainder of the season.

Ekholm and Granlund may be the Predators' leading trade candidates, but they're not the only ones who could draw interest as the trade deadline approaches. Here's a look at the teams that could be the best fits for their top trade chips.