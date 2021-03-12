Paul Wight Reveals He 'S--t' His Pants During Brock Lesnar WWE Match

Jorge Herrera/Associated Press

During an appearance on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette this week, "Big Show" Paul Wight discussed an embarrassing moment from his time in WWE.

Wight revealed that one time while wrestling Brock Lesnar in Cape Town, South Africa, he soiled himself after eating something that didn't agree with his stomach (warning: contains profanity):

"In Cape Town, I had some bad food," Wight said. "And this is back when I had the leather pants, you know, thank God. I hit that mat, he [Brock Lesnar] is covering me. He goes, 'Did you s--t?' I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Ha ha ha ha ha, you s--t!' You know what I mean?"

Wight also divulged that Lesnar found the situation so funny that he tried to get even more enjoyment out of it:

"And then while I'm laying in the ring ... [Brock] keeps stepping on my stomach, like he's trying to make more to come out. So, he had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too, right. So the thing was, that was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder and carry Paul out, that was the end of the night for the heels, we were totally humiliated."

Lesnar and Wight wrestled each other many times over the years, and Wight didn't give a timeline for when the match happened, but since it was during a time when Wight was aligned with Heyman, it almost certainly occurred in 2003.

Wight beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2002 when Heyman turned on Lesnar, and then the two Superstars feuded for a large portion of 2003.

Given his lengthy career, Wight has likely been on the wrong end of many embarrassing moments, but that night in Cape Town might take the cake.

Wight spent 22 years in WWE before shocking the wrestling world recently by signing a multiyear contract with AEW.

He will serve as a color analyst for the upcoming AEW Dark: Elevation show on YouTube, while also wrestling on a part-time basis.

Wight has seen and done it all in pro wrestling, including being involved in some messy situations, which should make him an asset to AEW moving forward.

