    Tom Brady Tweets He's 'In Pursuit' of 8th Super Bowl After New Bucs Contract

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts to make a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady expressed his Super Bowl aspirations Friday while signing a new contract with the Bucs.

    In a tweet, Brady wrote that he is in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl ring:

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine), Brady signed a four-year extension that voids to one year, meaning he is under contract with the Bucs through at least the 2022 season.

    By structuring the contract in such a way, it helps the Bucs save $19 million against the salary cap this year and keep as much of the team together as possible.

    Last season was Brady's first in Tampa after 20 years as a member of the New England Patriots, and it didn't take him long to prove that he could win outside the Pats' program.

    Brady led the Buccaneers all the way to Super Bowl LV, where they easily beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, marking Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl win since the 2002 season.

    The 43-year-old Brady struggled at times in his final season with the Patriots, largely because of a lack of weapons, but that wasn't an issue last season.

    With the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Scotty Miller to throw to, Brady had one of the best statistical seasons of his career with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

    He also played well throughout the postseason, and he was named Super Bowl LV MVP, marking the fifth Super Bowl MVP award of his illustrious career.

    In addition to locking down Brady, the Bucs have managed to retain Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David this week, meaning they should return much of the same roster in 2021 and be among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl.  

