Superstars Who Deserve Bigger Push After WWE WrestleMania 37

The Road to WrestleMania is supposed to be the time when the biggest stars and most popular names are showcased properly to help build to WWE's most important show of the year.

While the company has done well hyping a select few hand-chosen Superstars, there are a plethora of talented performers still sitting on the sidelines waiting for their deserved chance to shine.

Whether it's Braun Strowman and the lackluster program with Shane McMahon or two talented performers like Reckoning and Shinsuke Nakamura who have been left out in the cold, this year's Road to WrestleMania has been a letdown.

Here are the Superstars who deserve a bigger push after the marquee pay-per-view on April 10-11.

Braun Strowman

On paper, the concept of Strowman getting to square off against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania should be a matchup that helps cement The Monster Among Men as a top star on the main roster.

Instead, the lack of a clear storyline and promo segments that fell flat from both men have caused the shine on a match between the two to disappear. While the bout has the potential to be unforgettable, the program leading to the PPV has been lackluster at best.

Once WrestleMania season is over, Strowman should be returned to the WWE Championship scene where he belongs. Whether it's Bobby Lashley or Drew McIntyre with the title, The Monster Among Men deserves to be in Raw's top program.

Strowman is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and a larger-than-life talent who should be heavily protected, but an uninspiring feud against McMahon indicates he should have a better 2021 once 'Mania is over.

Reckoning

Known previously as Mia Yim, the talented female Superstar is an elite in-ring performer and has a huge personality, but those talents haven't been utilized since she made her main roster debut as Reckoning.

After joining Retribution in September 2020, she has only wrestled in two matches, both of which were losses. With so much talent and no place to showcase it, WWE is doing a disservice to the former TNA Knockouts champion.

Following WrestleMania season, the Raw women's division needs a major shakeup now that Rhea Ripley is set to play a role. One way to ensure the WWE Universe is excited about the women's division would be to push Reckoning into the championship scene.

She deserves at least a shot at the Raw women's title.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Leading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, it looked like Shinsuke Nakamura would be utilized as a top star on SmackDown again, but after losing to Big E in a battle for the Intercontinental Championship, he looks to be a glorified jobber.

While a victory over Apollo Crews was a step in the right direction, Crews earned the win right back, proving The Artist was simply used to develop the challenger's new character.

As for what fans should expect from Nakamura at WrestleMania, he looks destined for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Just a few years ago, he was selling out the Tokyo Dome but now he's an afterthought.

Once WrestleMania is over, WWE Creative needs to understand the magnitude of star it has on its roster and push Nakamura to the moon. Not only should he be a perennial threat to whoever is holding the world title, but he should also be featured in major secondary storylines to ensure his talent isn't being wasted.

