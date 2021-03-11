Shane Bieber, Pete Alonso Among 8 MLB Players to Have Contracts Renewed

David Dermer/Associated Press

Multiple high-profile MLB players were among the eight to have contracts renewed ahead of Thursday's deadline for 40-man rosterees to complete deals for the 2021 season, according to the Associated Press.

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis, 2019 National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso and fellow New York Mets star Jeff McNeil headline the list.

Bieber, the Cleveland ace, is set to earn $679,700 this season before he reaches arbitration eligibility next offseason. Cleveland could avoid arbitration altogether by signing the righty to a long-term deal. The same goes for Alonso, who will earn $676,775 this year. McNeil will earn $642,251.

Each of those salaries would be nearly cut in half should any of the players be returned to the minors full-time in 2021.

Kyle Lewis will earn $625,000 this season, while Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen receives $607,500.

The four remaining players, Los Angeles Dodgers outfield Andrew Toles, Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson, Mets lefty David Peterson and Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy will each earn around $575,000.

Los Angeles is already projected to begin the season with the highest payroll in MLB at $238.3 million. The Mets are currently third in payroll at $185.3 million after being acquired by Steve Cohen earlier this year.

McNeil, Alonso and Peterson are all expected to play massive roles this season with the former ROY looking for a bounce-back season after a slashing a disappointing .231/.326/.490 with 16 home runs in 57 games after mashing a rookie record 53 home runs in 2019.

Peterson, meanwhile, is looking to pitch his way into New York's starting rotation this spring after being drafted No. 20 overall in 2017.