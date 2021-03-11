    Players Championship 2021: Sergio Garcia Holds 2-Stroke Lead After Round 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    Sergio Garcia, of Spain, lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the first round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Sergio Garcia first won The Players Championship in 2008. He's on the prowl for a second.

    Garcia shot a seven-under 65 on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, taking a two-stroke lead in the clubhouse as play was suspended because of darkness. Brian Harman (-5) and three players at four under—Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry—are nipping at his heels. 

    The majority of the field was able to get in a full round before play was halted. 

                       

