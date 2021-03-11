Players Championship 2021: Sergio Garcia Holds 2-Stroke Lead After Round 1

John Raoux/Associated Press

Sergio Garcia first won The Players Championship in 2008. He's on the prowl for a second.

Garcia shot a seven-under 65 on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, taking a two-stroke lead in the clubhouse as play was suspended because of darkness. Brian Harman (-5) and three players at four under—Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry—are nipping at his heels.

The majority of the field was able to get in a full round before play was halted.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.