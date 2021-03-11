Report: NBA 2-Way Contracts Approved to Play in Postseason by Board of Governors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Players on two-way contracts will reportedly be able to join NBA teams for the postseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league's Board of Governors has approved a number of changes to said contracts, per Wojnarowski, though he did not reveal how else players on those deals would be impacted.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported at the beginning of March that the league was expected to approve the postseason eligibility rule, as well as allow players to exceed a 50-game limit that was in place for players on two-way deals.

Players who appear in more than 50 games for an NBA club will be paid the league-minimum rate, though the cost of a two-way contract to teams will remain the same.

This is a deviation from the rule that required players signed to two-way deals to fill a roster spot and be converted to a standard contract to gain playoff eligibility, per Bontemps.

With the March 25 NBA trade deadline looming, the decision affords teams more roster flexibility for the playoff push. It could be beneficial to teams like the Golden State Warriors, who have looked to two-way forward Juan Toscano-Anderson as a key part of their rotation in 23 games, including 13 starts.

The Miami Heat have had a pair of contributors on two-way deals this season, with point guard Gabe Vincent appearing in 25 games and Max Strus active in 19 on the wing. In Toronto, forward Yuta Watanabe has played 22 games on a two-way contract.