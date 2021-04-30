    Kellen Mond Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota's Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 1, 2021

    Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings have a new addition to their quarterback room after drafting Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

    The 21-year-old joins a Vikings team currently led by signal-caller Kirk Cousins, who is coming off a 2020 season where he threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract.

    Here's a look at how the Vikings' depth chart looks with Mond in the mix.

        

    Vikings' Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Kirk Cousins, *Kellen Mond, Jake Browning

    RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Jake Bargas

    FB: C.J. Ham

    WR 1: Justin Jefferson, Olabisi Johnson, Dan Chisena

    WR 2: Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn 

    TE: Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, Hale Hentges, Brandon Dillon

    LT: Christian Darrisaw, Rashod Hill

    LG: Dakota Dozier, Kyle Hinton, Zack Bailey

    C: Garrett Bradbury, Mason Cole

    RG: Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia

    RT: Brian O'Neill, Olisaemeka Udoh, Blake Brandel

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

         

    The 6'3", 217-pounder led the Aggies to a 9-1 record in 2020, concluding his career with a victory over No. 13 UNC in the Orange Bowl.

    In his senior season, Mond threw for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions.

    The San Antonio native was installed as the team's primary starter almost as soon as he stepped foot on campus, starting eight games as a freshman in 2017 before going on to get the start in every game for the rest of his collegiate career. 

    Mond finished as the school's all-time leader in total offense (11,001 yards), passing yards (9,429), passing touchdowns (71), completions (785) and passing attempts (1,332).

    There's no pressure on Mond to contribute right away with Cousins calling signals for at least two years, but adding the Aggie gives the Vikings an option in 2023 should Minnesota decide to head in a different direction. He could also be a great insurance policy if Cousins is forced to miss time until then.

