Haason Reddick Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Panthers Contract Worth Up to $8M

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick is moving on from the Arizona Cardinals after four years with the team, agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for one year and up to $8 million.

Spotrac projected Reddick to sign for an annual salary of $11.6 million, which would have made him the 12th-highest-paid outside linebacker in the league alongside the likes of Leonard Floyd and Anthony Barr. It's a notable projection given the NFL's salary cap decreased to $182.5 million this year because of pandemic-related revenue losses in 2020.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Reddick put together a stellar contract year that's paid off for the 26-year-old.

Appearing in all 16 games for the fourth time in as many years, the linebacker tallied 63 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four pass deflections with 11 starts as Arizona's pass rush proved more than formidable.

The Cardinals finished fourth in the league last year with 48 sacks and were 10th overall against the pass with 226.4 yards allowed per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They will now have to replicate that success without Reddick around, though J.J. Watt's addition in free agency should make that task a bit easier.