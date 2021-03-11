    Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens Arrested on Felony Weapons Charge

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (85) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles last Friday after police allegedly found a concealed weapon in his car during a traffic stop, according to Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report.

    Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reported the Buccaneers are expected to release a statement Thursday.

    Mickens appeared in 10 games for Tampa Bay this season and was the team's primary returner during the run to a Super Bowl title.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB

      David Culley says Houston is committed to Watson despite trade rumors: 'There is no contingency plan'

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFLPA Issues Statement Supporting Amazon Warehouse Workers' Union

      NFLPA Issues Statement Supporting Amazon Warehouse Workers' Union
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Issues Statement Supporting Amazon Warehouse Workers' Union

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jaydon Mickens Arrested

      Bucs WR and KR was arrested on felony weapons charges in LA last week (Pewter Report)

      Jaydon Mickens Arrested
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Jaydon Mickens Arrested

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      How Tom Brady's exit from New England helped the Patriots earn the highest compensatory draft pick of any team

      How Tom Brady's exit from New England helped the Patriots earn the highest compensatory draft pick of any team
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      How Tom Brady's exit from New England helped the Patriots earn the highest compensatory draft pick of any team

      John Breech
      via CBSSports.com