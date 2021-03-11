Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens Arrested on Felony Weapons Charge

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles last Friday after police allegedly found a concealed weapon in his car during a traffic stop, according to Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reported the Buccaneers are expected to release a statement Thursday.

Mickens appeared in 10 games for Tampa Bay this season and was the team's primary returner during the run to a Super Bowl title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

