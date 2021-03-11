Twins' Byron Buxton Cracked Tooth Eating Steak, Will Return to Lineup 'Shortly'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is going to miss some time with a tooth issue.

According to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Buxton chipped his tooth while eating steak and had to undergo a root canal, though he is expected to return to the team soon.

Buxton, 27, hit .254 with 13 homers, 27 RBI and 19 runs in the 2020 season. He was on pace to set a career high in homers (previously 16), though the campaign was limited to just 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Root canal is never a fun procedure. Be careful around those steaks, people.