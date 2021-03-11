Duke Has Positive COVID-19 Test, Won't Play in ACC Tournament vs. FSU

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The ACC announced the Duke Blue Devils will drop out of the ACC men's basketball tournament and Thursday's quarterfinal game against Florida State has been canceled, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Duke released the following statement:

Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported Duke received a positive COVID-19 test.

Florida State will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Duke entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed and advanced through the first two rounds with wins over Boston College and Louisville.

According to Dana O'Neil of The Athletic, the ACC is confident this news won't affect other teams.

The 13-11 Blue Devils likely needed to win the tournament or at least make a deep run to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament. Only one of 113 projections on Bracket Matrix had Duke making the field as of Wednesday.

The last time the NCAA tournament took place without the Blue Devils was 1994-95, when the team finished 13-18.

Duke was forced to adjust its early-season schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling several nonconference games in December after its season opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed because of positive tests.

There has recently been a spike in cases on Duke's campus with more than 100 new cases since Friday, per Kate Murphy of the News and Observer.

The 2020 ACC tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, with Florida State awarded the championship as the No. 1 seed. The NCAA tournament was later canceled as well.