MLB's All-Underrated Team Heading into 2021 Season

0 of 11

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

There are almost always those MLB players who do not quite get the credit they deserve.

Some players have the misfortune of flying under the radar in smaller markets or being stuck on losing organizations. Others might be afterthoughts at positions full of elite talent.

Earlier this week, we made projections for what essentially amounts to the All-MLB team. But that list is made up of superstar players and household names. What about the other end of the spectrum?

The following players comprise our All-Underrated team for the 2021 season. Players were chosen based on a general lack of national popularity with statistical backgrounds bolstering each case. Ultimately, though, there is a good deal of subjectivity that goes into these selections.