    Kyle Van Noy Released by Dolphins 1 Year into $51M Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 10, 2021

    FILE - Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Miami Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The people confirmed the disclosure to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins officially released linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Wednesday, ending his tenure in South Florida one year into a four-year, $51 million deal.

    Van Noy played 14 games last year, finishing with 69 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles following a successful four-year stint with the New England Patriots. He'll become one of the top linebackers on the market when free agency begins March 17. 

    The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

    Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

    On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.

    With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's worst landing spot for every top free agent.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

