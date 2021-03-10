Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson Restructure Panthers Contracts to Open Cap

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Two of the Carolina Panthers' best players agreed to restructure their contracts to create cap space this offseason.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson agreed to rework their deals.

