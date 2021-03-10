    Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson Restructure Panthers Contracts to Open Cap

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021
    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Two of the Carolina Panthers' best players agreed to restructure their contracts to create cap space this offseason. 

    Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson agreed to rework their deals. 

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

