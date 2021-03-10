Browns' Ryan Switzer's 9-Month-Old Son out of Hospital After Emergency Surgery

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The nine-month-old son of Cleveland Browns receiver Ryan Switzer was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Switzer shared a video of his son, Christian, at home Wednesday:

He initially grew concerned upon discovering blood in Christian's bed and said his son had also tested positive for COVID-19. Switzer provided an update hours later to say doctors identified the source of the problem and that Christian was due to undergo surgery.

Ashley Switzer shared another video of their son after he returned home:

The Dallas Cowboys selected Switzer in the fourth round of the 2017 draft after he enjoyed a productive career at North Carolina. He caught 243 passes for 2,903 yards and 19 touchdowns for the ACC side. As a freshman, he returned five punts for touchdowns, which were the most in FBS.

Since arriving in the NFL, the 26-year-old has made 41 appearances for the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. He's averaging eight yards per return on punts and 21.8 yards on kickoffs.

The Browns signed Switzer to their practice squad last October, and he signed a reserves/future contract in January.