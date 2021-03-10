    Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb Apologizes for Giving Crowd Middle Finger After Loss

    Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. North Carolina State won 80-69. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb apologized Wednesday for flipping off Wake Forest fans following the Fighting Irish's win over the Demon Deacons on Tuesday. 

    Hubb released the following statement on the matter:

    Notre Dame closed the game on a 17-2 run and came from behind to beat Wake Forest 80-77 on a buzzer-beating three by Trey Wertz to advance to the second round of the ACC tournament.

    Hubb had an up-and-down game for the Irish, going 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc for 14 points with four assists and three rebounds.

    On the season, the junior guard leads the Irish with 14.6 points per game, and he is also their top playmaker with 6.0 assists per contest.

    In Notre Dame's surprising upset win over No. 15 Florida State to close out the regular season, Hubb led the way with 22 points and five assists.

    The win over FSU gave Notre Dame momentum entering the ACC tournament, which was much-needed considering the team's struggles for much of the season.

    Notre Dame is still only 11-14 even after wins over FSU and Wake Forest, and it faces an immense challenge in the second round of the ACC tournament against the sixth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

    The Irish need to run the table and win the ACC tournament in order to reach the NCAA tournament, and while the odds of that happening are slim, upsetting UNC isn't out of the question.

    Notre Dame lost 66-65 to the Tar Heels earlier this season, and the Irish are arguably playing their best basketball right now.

    Provided Hubb is able to move past his actions and inconsistent showing against Wake Forest, Notre Dame could have a realistic shot at pulling off yet another upset.

