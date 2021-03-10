Melvin Gordon's DUI Charge Dismissed; Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

A DUI charge brought against Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon related to an October arrest was dropped Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Denver County Court Judge Olympia Fay entered the order, which was attributed to "evidentiary concerns."

Gordon pleaded guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding, per Mike Klis of KUSA:

The 27-year-old Wisconsin native was arrested Oct. 13 after officers from the Denver Police Department clocked him going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. The police report stated he failed field sobriety tests.

Gordon was held out of one practice by Broncos head coach Vic Fangio following the arrest, but he returned to the team for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"Because of the legal things, I haven't been able to publicly say what I needed to say, but to put it out [there], I am sorry I was even in the situation," he told reporters Oct. 28. "I don't want people to feel like, 'Because Melvin didn't say anything or didn't speak out, he's not apologetic about the situation.' That's not the case at all."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection, who signed with the Broncos in March 2020 after five years with the Los Angeles Chargers, said he called general manager John Elway along with members of the coaching staff and some of his teammates following the arrest.

"Obviously, I try my best to walk a straight line and lead by example," Gordon said. "I'm a little upset I even put myself in this situation. I had a hard time just dealing with it myself—never been in trouble before."

He finished 10th in the NFL with 986 rushing yards on 215 carries (4.6 YPC) with 10 total touchdowns in 15 games during the 2020 campaign.

Gordon remains under contract for 2021 as part of a two-year, $16 million deal with Denver.

He could still face discipline from the NFL in relation to the incident even though the DUI charge was dropped.