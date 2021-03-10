Damian Lillard Explains What It'd Take to Leave Blazers; Talks Pros and Cons

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Damian Lillard takes great pride in knowing that his name has been synonymous with Portland Trail Blazers basketball for nine seasons.

In an interview with Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest, Lillard explained why he's always brushed back against calls for him to play in a major media market and what it would take for him to leave Portland:

"I think, for every person that says you know I want to see him on the big stage, and I want to see him go to a bigger market and all these things, of course those things have pros, but nobody ever wants to think about the cons. If you take that step and it's not what it seems to be, and it doesn't work out, or an injury happens, and you haven't established as much of a rapport with that team, and they chose one guy over the next guy and now you're traded to a third team, things can fall apart. That may never happen, but it's just a lot of things you can't control. You got to consider both sides. But for me, it would have to come down to my team saying look, we're going in a different direction, and we don't want to hold you hostage, basically, and what route do you want to go."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.