    Damian Lillard Explains What It'd Take to Leave Blazers; Talks Pros and Cons

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard takes great pride in knowing that his name has been synonymous with Portland Trail Blazers basketball for nine seasons.

    In an interview with Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest, Lillard explained why he's always brushed back against calls for him to play in a major media market and what it would take for him to leave Portland:

    "I think, for every person that says you know I want to see him on the big stage, and I want to see him go to a bigger market and all these things, of course those things have pros, but nobody ever wants to think about the cons. If you take that step and it's not what it seems to be, and it doesn't work out, or an injury happens, and you haven't established as much of a rapport with that team, and they chose one guy over the next guy and now you're traded to a third team, things can fall apart. That may never happen, but it's just a lot of things you can't control. You got to consider both sides. But for me, it would have to come down to my team saying look, we're going in a different direction, and we don't want to hold you hostage, basically, and what route do you want to go."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Leonard on Indefinite Leave

      Heat post statement condemning Leonard’s use of slur and say he will be away from team while league investigates

      Leonard on Indefinite Leave
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Leonard on Indefinite Leave

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Meyers Leonard Apologizes

      Heat center releases statement apologizing for using anti-Semitic slur: 'I was just wrong'

      Meyers Leonard Apologizes
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Meyers Leonard Apologizes

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony invests in Overtime Elite, a startup basketball league that will pay high school players

      Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony invests in Overtime Elite, a startup basketball league that will pay high school players
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony invests in Overtime Elite, a startup basketball league that will pay high school players

      oregonlive
      via oregonlive

      NBA, Heat Looking Into Anti-Semitic Slur from Meyers Leonard

      NBA, Heat Looking Into Anti-Semitic Slur from Meyers Leonard
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      NBA, Heat Looking Into Anti-Semitic Slur from Meyers Leonard

      Dave Deckard
      via Blazer's Edge