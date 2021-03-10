Christian Cage Names Moxley, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Among Future AEW Matches

Photo credit: AEW on Twitter.

After making his surprise AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view Sunday, Christian Cage has opened up about his new gig.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Christian gave plenty of insight regarding his decision, and he also discussed what excites him most about his future in AEW, including potential matchups (beginning at the 1:30 mark):

Among the names Christian mentioned as opponents he is looking forward to mixing it up with are Jon Moxley, AEW world champion Kenny Omega, TNT champion Darby Allin, AEW world tag team champions The Young Bucks and MJF.

Christian mentioned in the interview that he is close friends with Moxley, and that it was a discussion with Mox that led to him speaking with AEW President Tony Khan and then signing with AEW shortly thereafter.

Cage wrestled Moxley many times in WWE when he was known as Dean Ambrose, and Christian noted that they already have great in-ring chemistry, which has him looking forward to them going at it again in the near future.

While Mox is a familiar opponent, Omega, Allin, The Young Bucks and MJF would all be first-time foes for Cage, and he noted that doing something new and exciting was appealing to him.

Christian called a match against Omega "inevitable" and espoused the virtues of young stars like Allin and MJF. He also talked about how cool it would be to face The Young Bucks since they were Edge and Christian fans when they were younger.

Unfortunately, Christian won't be able to team with Edge against them since Edge is a top guy in WWE currently, but there are plenty of tag team options on the table for him.

Moxley is a possibility since they have a friendship, or Christian could enlist the services of another veteran he is familiar with from WWE such as Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho or Paul Wight.

Regardless of whether Christian decided to stay with WWE or go to AEW, tons of new and fresh matchups were available to him.

Cage has wrestled only one official match in the past seven years, that being the 2021 Royal Rumble match in January.

It will be special when he steps back inside the ring in the near future, and it is clear that he is excited about locking horns with much of the top talent on the AEW roster.

