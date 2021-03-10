Packers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in one of the least enviable positions in the NFL as free agency is set to begin.

Green Bay could lose two key pieces on offense to free agency because it does not have much salary-cap room to work with.

Matt LaFleur's squad is facing less stress on the cap after a few cuts were made, but it still may not have enough to retain Corey Linsley and Aaron Jones.

The good news for Green Bay is it has younger replacements on its roster who could take over in the event that it does not have enough money to bring in veteran free agents.

Of the two, Green Bay should take a closer look at bringing back Linsley since it drafted running back A.J. Dillon in 2020. Dillon could take on an expanded role with Jones and Jamaal Williams departing in free agency.

If they do not look to retain Jones, the Packers should try to explore the wide receiver market with whatever cap space they have (currently projected by Spotrac to be $11.1 million over the salary cap) to find a solid No. 2 to Davante Adams.