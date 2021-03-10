Bills' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

1 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Even though Milano appears to be on his way out, the Bills should prioritize keeping the linebacker in western New York.

The 26-year-old is poised to cash in on a large free-agent deal because of the pressure he put on opposing quarterbacks in 2020. Although he played just 10 regular-season games, he recorded career highs with 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

The Bills did not utilize the franchise tag on Milano, which means they are willing to fight with other teams that have more salary-cap room for his services.

If they keep the Boston College product, the Bills would not have to replace their most important player at the position and could focus on improving at other spots on the field.

How Buffalo gets to a deal with Milano will be interesting due to the lack of cap space, but if it wants him back that bad, it can find a way to make a deal work.

A team-friendly, short-term contract is likely off the table because of Milano's exploits in 2020, but the Bills could try to work that out if he believes he can get a larger deal in the next year or two when the salary cap goes back up.

The Bills should try to re-sign Milano in any way possible to ensure their defense does not lose a massive piece as they build toward an AFC Championship Game return.