Seahawks' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball over the next few weeks.

Pete Carroll and his staff know for certain that it will replace Carlos Dunlap, who was released to save cap space ahead of the free-agency period. Seattle could also lose Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar in the secondary.

The Seahawks should make an attempt to keep Griffin, who they decided not to use the franchise tag on.

Offensively, the NFC West side needs to find more protection for Russell Wilson and attempt to give him more weapons to work with.

It may be hard for them to retain Chris Carson, so a new feature running back could top the list of offensive needs.

No matter which players they add, the Seahawks are under pressure to make some splashes within their means after Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt entered the NFC West.