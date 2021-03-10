March Madness 2021: Top Bracketology Predictions from Around the Web

1 of 4

David Becker/Associated Press

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com

No. 1 seeds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Illinois

Last four in: Drake, Boise State, Colorado State, Xavier

First four out: Utah State, Saint Louis, Syracuse, Memphis

A spoiler for the remainder of the slideshow: a clear consensus has formed for the No. 1 seeds. All the experts have Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois snagging the top four spots right now.

The undefeated Zags survived a scare and won the WCC title on Tuesday night. They were down 53-41 to BYU at halftime, but thanks to a game-high 23 points from Jalen Suggs, the Bulldogs rallied in the second half to get an 88-78 win. Gonzaga has undoubtedly wrapped up the tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

This highly talented squad, which ranks first in the nation in scoring at 92.5 points per game, will give head coach Mark Few another fine shot at winning an elusive national championship. Gonzaga's best tournament run was in 2017, when they lost to North Carolina in the final.