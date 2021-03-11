Mavericks' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks might be the NBA juggernaut hiding in plain sight.

That's admittedly a strange way to describe a just-above-.500 eighth seed that lands in the Association's bottom half by net efficiency (minus-0.3, 17th overall). But MVP candidate Luka Doncic had the Mavs running at full-throttle into the All-Star break. Since Feb. 3, Dallas has gone 10-3 with the fifth-best offense in basketball.

The recent stretch may do nothing more than make up for some earlier rough patches, but Dallas could be the club no one wants to face in the opening round—especially if this roster gets some reinforcements between now and the March 25 trade deadline.

On that note, let's break down where the Mavs stand entering the heart of trade season.