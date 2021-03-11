Nets' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The best offense in basketball is now even more explosive.

The Brooklyn Nets didn't reshape the NBA landscape when they added Blake Griffin in the way they did upon landing James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But their latest big-name arrival should nevertheless increase the potency of what was already a ferocious attack.

"Blake makes them even more dynamic offensively because he's a guy they can give the ball to and run off-ball stuff for their Big Three because of his passing," a scout told B/R's Jason Dumas. "He is also a great pick-and-roll partner because he can stretch the floor and make plays."

It's no secret the Nets plan to overwhelm their opponents with offense, and with their level of firepower, who could blame them?

But they might still seek out some level of defensive resistance between now and the March 25 NBA trade deadline. That or find even more rocket fuel for that attack.