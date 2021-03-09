    Drexel Wins CAA Title, Clinches 1st NCAA Tournament Berth Since 1996

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Drexel forward T.J. Bickerstaff (23) shoots over Elon forward Simon Wright (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament championship in Harrisonburg, Va., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Lin)
    Daniel Lin/Associated Press

    The Drexel Dragons are going dancing for the first time in 25 years.  

    Drexel clinched its first NCAA men's tournament appearance since 1996 with a 63-56 victory over Elon in Tuesday's CAA championship game. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports noted "it's been so long, Drexel's last appearance came when it was in a league that no longer exists (North Atlantic Conference)."

    The Dragons were anything but favorites heading into the tournament as the No. 6 seed.

    However, they upset third-seeded Charleston in the quarterfinals, stunned second-seeded Northeastern in the semifinals and benefited some from Elon's previous upset of top-seeded James Madison. Elon was the No. 8 seed in the tournament.

    The Dragons used a strong defensive effort to clinch their bid and held the Phoenix to 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from three-point range. They also had a balanced offensive attack with seven players scoring at least six points and nobody scoring more than 14.

    Mate Okros led the way with those 14 points off the bench, while Xavier Bell added 11 points.

    Camren Wynter, who led Drexel in scoring during the regular season, scored eight points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field, but his team overcame his struggles by locking in on the defensive side of the floor.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Drexel will surely be outmatched in the first round of the NCAA tournament if it lands a No. 15 or 16 seed, but it played the role of underdog quite well in the conference tournament and will try to shock the world at the Big Dance.

    Related

      Cade Cunningham Back vs. WVU

      Oklahoma State star expected to return from ankle injury against Mountaineers Thursday

      Cade Cunningham Back vs. WVU
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Cade Cunningham Back vs. WVU

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Hoops Hall of Fame Finalists 🌟

      Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce and Bill Russell (as a coach) headline 14 finalists this year 📲

      Hoops Hall of Fame Finalists 🌟
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Hoops Hall of Fame Finalists 🌟

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      McCormack, Enaruna in Protocol

      KU's David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna won't participate in Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19 protocols

      McCormack, Enaruna in Protocol
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      McCormack, Enaruna in Protocol

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      We're giving you immediate bracket updates as soon as they happen right here 📲

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️
      Drexel Basketball logo
      Drexel Basketball

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report