IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 9

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week’s Before The Impact exclusive match saw X-Division champion TJP battle the monstrous Madman Fulton, accompanied by “The Inevitable” Ace Austin.

Fulton tried a sneak attack from the opening bell but TJP dodged it, sent him to the floor, and added a dive to frustrate the big man early. The champion stood tall heading into the break.

After the commercial, TJP attempted a submission but Fulton powered out. Every attempt by Madman to seize control of the match led to TJP grabbing a wrist or an ankle and trying for another submission. Fulton finally caught his smaller opponent and delivered Snake Eyes in the corner, then followed with a big boot.

Fulton controlled the match, but not before TJP slithered out of his vise-like grip and applied submissions. A tornado DDT earned the champion a near-fall. A corner dropkick followed as TJP built momentum. He applied the octopus but Austin provided a distraction that forced the champion to break the hold.

From there, Fulton caught TJP midflight and delivered a reverse powerbomb, but could only keep his opponent down for two. TJP recovered and delivered the Mamba Splash to earn a relative upset victory.

After the match, Austin attacked TJP, leaving the champion lying and sending a message ahead of their battle Saturday at Sacrifice.

Result

TJP defeated Fulton

Grade

C+

Analysis

At some point, Fulton really needs to win these matches. He loses more than he should for the unstoppable monster badass he is supposed to be, and beating TJP here would not have hurt the champion heading into Sacrifice.

Especially if Austin was somehow factored into the finish.

Outcome aside, this was a solid match with some really fun storytelling.

Fulton was the purely smashmouth big man seeking to power his way to victory. TJP, though, repeatedly caught him and halted his momentum with his submission arsenal. It disrupted Fulton’s plan just enough for TJP to ultimately seize an opening and score a win.

The post-match beatdown put the emphasis on TJP’s match with Austin Saturday night, a contest with all the potential in the world to be a show-stealer on what is shaping up to be a jam-packed card.