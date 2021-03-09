Brevin Jordan Talks NFL Draft, Being Faster Than Kyle Pitts, More in B/R AMA

John Raoux/Associated Press

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan will be entering the 2021 NFL draft as one of the best tight end prospects in the nation.

Jordan snagged 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games last season. He caught fire in his last three matchups in particular with 18 catches for 311 yards and four scores.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department currently ranks Jordan 61st on its big board with a 7.7 grade out of 10, signifying a Day 2 talent with NFL starter potential. He is ranked third among draft-eligible tight ends behind Kyle Pitts of Florida and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth.

With fewer than two months remaining until the draft, Jordan took part in a Bleacher Report AMA session to discuss numerous draft-related topics and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@TrevorGreen7: Do you wish you could have experienced the Turnover Chain?

Yeah, definitely. I would've definitely loved to experience it. When I got there, it was the 2nd year the turnover chain was a thing.

@Not_BobanTheGOAT: Which QB would you like to catch passes from the most in today's NFL?

You can't go wrong with the GOAT, Tom Brady. But the QBs today are all so good, and to make it at that level is so hard.

@Not_RussWilson3: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Definitely Chick-fil-A.

@JohnTheBomb: Do you try to model your game after someone in today's game?

Not really. But obviously you like Travis Kelce, he's very fluid with his movements. Antonio Gates was my favorite when he played. We have similarities with our height and our weight and when he got the ball he turned into a running back like me.

@hurricanez_1341: Where do you think you'll go in the draft, and what team do you desire to be on in the future?

I have no clue where I'm going to go in the draft. I'm just anxious to see where I go. I want to be a 99 overall in Madden, on the same level as George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

@TylerLTOBell94: Where do you see Miami at next year?

I see them being a 10+ win team next season. Coach Diaz has something building up over there. He's a Miami native and puts all his chips on the table for Miami. Next year will be his third year and I think it's gonna be a money year for him.

@TheCExpert: Who is your all-time favorite TE?

I'd probably have to say Antonio Gates or Shannon Sharpe.

@NotAWaffle: Who would you most want to line up against in the NFL?

I don't want to call anyone out and start some bad blood. But you can't go wrong competing against a guy like Jamal Adams, or Jabrill Peppers, some of the best safeties in the league.

@Gstreckfuss: Is there another player in the draft that you would want to play with in the NFL?

I'd probably say Trevor Lawrence. We played on the same team at The Opening football camp in high school. He was feeding me left and right, he loves to throw it to the tight ends. Trevor is really composed. There were times at The Opening when he was struggling, but when he faced that adversity he was always composed and ready for the next play.

@WindyCityWinners: Favorite memory at Miami?

Definitely going 3-0 against our little brother Florida State. I never lost to Florida State.

@Bengals1968: What's your go-to meal?

I'm Korean, so home-cooked Korean BBQ.

@connorvine: Favorite NFL team growing up?

Oakland Raiders. I played for a youth football team called the Raiders when I was 7, and I've been a Raiders fan ever since.

@SloShocker: Who do you think is the NFL GOAT?

Tom Brady. The fact that he's still winning Super Bowls shows the competitive drive he has. For him to be able to do what he's doing at that age in this league consistently is remarkable. Hard work and dedication pays off.

@michaelyousif: When did you know what position you wanted to play long-term?

No, actually. My whole life I was a RB. I went to Bishop Gorman and I tried playing WR as a freshman. But they moved me to TE, and I got bumped up to varsity. So I gained 50 pounds, and that's when I really started falling in love with the position.

@acainalexandra3: What's your favorite song to listen to before you play?

It's too hard… you can't go wrong with Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, The Weeknd. I can't just listen to just one artist.

@Cat5cane: If you didn't choose Miami what school would it have been?

No school. The recruiting process was very easy for me. I was down to Miami, Michigan and UCLA. It was the weather, and their record at the time, they were No. 2 in the country. I fell in love with Miami and that campus.

@ajrey58: Do you think you are faster than Kyle Pitts?

Yup. Kyle Pitts is very tall and he's like a receiver with his strides. If I ran a 40 against him I'd get him, but if we ran a 30 he'd probably get me because his strides are so big.

@maxreb10: What is your preparation for the NFL?

I'm getting big, getting swole. I finally have abs. Constantly doing combine training, and I have a receiver and offensive line coach that I work with twice a week.

@NeedaQB: What year did you know the NFL is a reality?

When I started getting offers out of high school I never knew the business side of it, but when I started getting offers, that's when I realized I could take this to the highest level.

@CaNeSThAnG81: What was your first thought when you ran out through the smoke?

When you're running through the smoke you're not really thinking of it. When I first did it I was a starting freshman so I didn't really acknowledge it. I honestly regret it because that's such a huge tradition. I was just ready to go out there and play.

Rapid Fire Questions

Weirdest fan interaction?

I had a huge game against Florida and was getting a haircut the next day and some guy came up to me and wanted me to sign his baby's arm. That was wild.

Favorite movie ever?

That's hard. I love watching movies. If I had to choose one, I'd probably go with Remember the Titans.

Favorite sneakers?

Have to incorporate the Js. I like Yeezys, I like Vans. I've been buying a lot of Asics lately.