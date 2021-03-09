Kansas' David McCormack, Tristan Enaruna to Miss Big 12 Tournament

Mitch Alcala/Associated Press

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack and guard/forward Tristan Enaruna will miss this week's Big 12 tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Bill Self announced on Tuesday.

The school did not explain if either or both players have tested positive for the virus, but the coach noted McCormack and Enaruna are roommates and the rest of the team remains on track to play Thursday.

Self said he expects both players will be back by the start of the NCAA tournament next week.

McCormack was named the Big 12's Most Improved Player for 2020-21 after averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. Yet that hardly begins to explain how the junior from Virginia has integrated himself into Self's offense.

Few players in college basketball have developed as rapidly as McCormack has this season. A liability in the post earlier in December, McCormack has become the top option in Kansas' system, averaging 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last 10 games.

Self told reporters losing the forward will change how the Jayhawks approach the Big 12 tournament and he'll adjust the playbook accordingly.

Enaruna, a sophomore, has seen limited time off the bench this season and is averaging just 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds. His 6'8", 200-pound frame has allowed Self to use him defensively on the wing for stretches to create a mismatch, but he hasn't played more than eight minutes in a game since early February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now the Jayhawks will be without both players, giving Kansas an opportunity to prove it can win with its smallest margin for error this season.