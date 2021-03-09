WFT's Ronald Darby Reportedly Eyed by 'Several' Teams Ahead of Free Agency

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby is reportedly generating interest from "several" NFL teams as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens March 17.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Washington "hopes" to retain Darby despite the interest from other clubs.

Darby produced a strong season for the WFT after signing a one-year contract last offseason. He ranked fifth in the NFL with 16 passes defended to go with 55 total tackles and one fumble recovery en route to receiving a solid 76 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Although the 27-year-old Florida State product didn't record any interceptions in 2020, he's tallied eight in 73 career games, including a career-high three in eight appearances for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

In February, the Maryland native said on 106.7 The Fan radio (via Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington) he would "love to be back in Washington."

"I hope and pray I end up back home," Darby said. "You know, I'm a hometown guy."

A second-round pick in 2015, he's registered 306 tackles and 81 passes defended across six years with Washington, Philadelphia and the Buffalo Bills.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Darby started all 16 games for the WFT in 2020, and the team doesn't have a proven replacement opposite Kendall Fuller.

Washington is in good shape heading into the offseason with a projected $41.5 million in top-51 cap space based on a projected $185 million salary cap, according to Spotrac.

The front office has other needs to fill, led by quarterback, so it probably won't want to invest too heavily in a No. 2 corner.