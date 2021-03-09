    Cam Robinson Reportedly Given Franchise Tag by Jaguars Ahead of 2021 Deadline

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021
    Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to use their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting Robinson was expected to be among the top tackles available in the free-agency period.

    Robinson spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville after being selected in the second round in 2017. He has not done much to impress in that time frame, generating consistently below-average grades by Pro Football Focus metrics. The 2020 season saw Robinson post a 61.7 overall grade.

    It's likely the Jaguars want to keep Robinson around for the 2021 campaign as one final opportunity to prove he can be a long-term fixture on their offensive line. The Jags have significant cap space this offseason (projected $72.8 million), so money is no object, and Robinson is at least a passable lineman to put in front of presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence next season.

    Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Tuesday that the relatively weak crop of free-agent tackles influenced the team's decision. Robinson seems highly likely to play the 2021 season on the tag rather than on a long-term contract in what will be a prove-it campaign.

    If Robinson begins to realize his potential, the Jags may tag him again next offseason and begin negotiating a long-term deal. If he continues to struggle, the team can move on without long-term obligation and focus on fortifying the line in 2022.

