Christian Cage Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Squares off with Kenny Omega

Christian Cage made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, just days after making his debut for All Elite Wrestling at Revolution.

He squared off with Kenny Omega:

Leading up to Sunday's pay-per-view, Paul Wight announced the company had signed a "Hall of Fame-worthy talent" who would debut at the event. Amid tons of speculation, Christian appeared and officially signed the contract.

While there were whispers that it could be him, it was still a shocking moment given how recently he had returned to the ring for WWE.

Christian retired due to injuries after having his final match in 2014, but he was cleared to return this year and was entered into the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise. He came into the match at No. 24 and was among the final participants remaining.

The 47-year-old had some feel-good moments with longtime friend Edge in the Rumble match, and it was widely assumed there would be more to come. Instead, Christian decided to go at it alone in AEW.

This isn't the first time Christian has decided to bet on himself and leave the comforts of WWE, as he previously did so in 2005 when he signed with TNA.

Wrestling under the Christian Cage name, the Canadian star became a two-time NWA world heavyweight champion during his TNA stint.

He then returned to WWE in 2009 and enjoyed a great deal of success during his second run with the company, winning both the ECW and World Heavyweight Championships twice.

Now, for the second time in his career, Christian will look to reach the top of the mountain in a promotion outside WWE.

There are some intriguing, never-before-seen matchups on the table for him against the likes of AEW world champion Kenny Omega, TNT titleholder Darby Allin, "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF, among others.

He could also get back in the ring with some old WWE rivals, such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

Additionally, since AEW has a working relationship with Impact Wrestling, it is possible The Instant Classic could return there and make some appearances for a company he helped put on the map.

AEW has a major asset on its hands in Christian, and there is plenty for him to accomplish in a brand-new environment.

