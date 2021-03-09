Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Raptors PG Told People for over 1 Month He'll Be Dealt

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the Toronto Raptors struggling in the first half of the season, Kyle Lowry's future with the organization is uncertain leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), The Ringer's Ryen Russillo reported that Lowry has "been telling everybody for over a month that he is getting traded."

Lowry has been a frequent topic of discussion in trade rumors as the Raptors have been unable to build any momentum thus far for a potential playoff push.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have been cited as two possible landing spots if Toronto decides to move the six-time All-Star. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported last month that Lowry, who is from Philadelphia, "would like" to play in the city.

Point guard is a position that the Clippers would seem likely to address prior to the trade deadline. Patrick Beverley is still an effective defensive player, but the team needs someone who can run the offense, score and help set up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lowry is playing this season on a one-year, $30 million contract. The 34-year-old is averaging 18.0 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 29 starts this year. He is in his ninth season with Toronto after being acquired in a July 2012 trade with Houston Rockets

The Raptors are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-19 record.