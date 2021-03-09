WWE Raw Ratings Up with Bobby Lashley vs. the Miz, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, featuring a WWE Championship rematch between Bobby Lashley and The Miz, saw its ratings improve compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.897 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was up from last week's 1.884 million.

After Lashley beat Miz for the WWE Championship on Raw last week, Miz was granted a rematch this week. The match went on first, and Lashley once again dominated The A-Lister, beating him by submission to retain the title.

Raw also featured a few other major matches, including a main event pitting Randy Orton against AJ Styles. The match came about when Orton happened upon Styles, who was talking about The Viper's issues with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend.

Orton seemed to be trending toward a victory when Bliss appeared on the big screen and distracted him. She also caused a black liquid to ooze out of Orton's mouth, allowing Styles to hit him with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Another big match saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus do battle for the second week in a row after Sheamus jumped his former best friend backstage.

McIntyre demanded a No Disqualification match, and they proceeded to punish each other throughout. Ultimately, it was ruled a no-contest when neither Superstar could recover after they hit each other with steel steps.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line as well, and they defended them against Naomi and Lana. Reginald got involved on Nia's behalf by grabbing Naomi's leg from outside the ring to help in the win.

WWE also continued to build up a rivalry between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon, as Shane gave Braun an unconvincing apology and then suggested later in the night that The Monster Among Men was stupid.

Additional matches saw Xavier Woods defeat Shelton Benjamin, and United States champion Riddle beat Slapjack.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).