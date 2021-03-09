Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier Statue Unveiled on 'Fight of the Century' Anniversary

Uncredited/Associated Press

A statue commemorating Joe Frazier's victory over Muhammad Ali on March 8, 1971, was unveiled Monday in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press' Dan Gelston, the statue was on display at a gym owned by Joe Hand Promotions and is expected to be housed at a Pennsylvania sports museum.

Ali was a perfect 31-0 when he traveled to Madison Square Garden in New York City to face off against Frazier. He suffered his first defeat, losing a unanimous decision in what many consider to be one of the greatest fights ever. The two legends crossed paths twice more, with Ali coming out on top in 1974 and 1975.

While a native of South Carolina, Frazier came to adopt Philadelphia as his hometown.

"He just represents what Philadelphia is all about," Joe Frazier Jr. said of his father. "Work hard. It's not all about talking with your mouth. It's speaking with your action. That's what it's about."

The city honored Frazier with his own statue in 2015, nearly four years after his death from liver cancer in 2011.