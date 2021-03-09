Lashley Retains WWE Title, Bliss Torments Orton and More WWE Raw Fallout

3 of 4

After losing a tag team title bout last week, Braun Strowman came out looking for an apology from Shane McMahon. Surprisingly, Shane-O-Mac came out, apologized and left. It was quick, but it also looked like he had something else to say.

Later in the night, Adam Pearce was told to get Strowman because McMahon did have something on his mind. The Monster Among Men met him in the ring but before he said what he had to say, McMahon walked up the ramp to keep a safe distance.

He said he likes to have fun and sometimes it comes at the expense of others. He then began mocking Strowman's intelligence and pretended to stutter. The Monster Among Men chased him to the back, but the WWE producer tricked him into thinking he took off in a car when he was actually hiding nearby.

This was a disaster of a segment. It took forever to get to the point and just ended up being a way for Shane-O-Mac to call Strowman dumb. It was poorly executed and awkward for everyone involved.

This is clearly building to a match between them at WrestleMania 37, but if WWE wants to make people care, it is going to have to do a lot better than what we saw here.

Strowman has been stuck in limbo for quite some time. WWE clearly doesn't want him back in the title picture yet, but it also doesn't want to use him to put other people over.

A match with McMahon could be a lot of fun, but the beginning of the buildup has been weak. WWE still has time to make this feud interesting, but it will take a lot of work after what we saw this week.