Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Tweets Photo of Cowboys QB After Record Contract

A record-setting contract can bring out the emotions.

After Dak Prescott agreed to terms on a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback's brother, Tad, tweeted a photo of the two sharing a moment and a hug together:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal that included a record $126 million in guaranteed money. The contract that could be worth up to $164 million also features a $66 million signing bonus and a record $75 million in the first year.

While Prescott is just 27 years old and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, there was also some uncertainty since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.

At least the financial uncertainty in the immediate future is out of the way, and Prescott can now turn his attention toward competing for a Super Bowl. He already has two Pro Bowl nods and an Offensive Rookie of the Year on his resume but is still looking for that first championship.