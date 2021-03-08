    Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Tweets Photo of Cowboys QB After Record Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pump fakes as he looks to throw a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    A record-setting contract can bring out the emotions.

    After Dak Prescott agreed to terms on a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback's brother, Tad, tweeted a photo of the two sharing a moment and a hug together:

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal that included a record $126 million in guaranteed money. The contract that could be worth up to $164 million also features a $66 million signing bonus and a record $75 million in the first year.

    While Prescott is just 27 years old and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, there was also some uncertainty since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.

    At least the financial uncertainty in the immediate future is out of the way, and Prescott can now turn his attention toward competing for a Super Bowl. He already has two Pro Bowl nods and an Offensive Rookie of the Year on his resume but is still looking for that first championship.

