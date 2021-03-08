Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Tweets Photo of Cowboys QB After Record Contract

Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Tweets Photo of Cowboys QB After Record ContractMarch 9, 2021
A record-setting contract can bring out the emotions.
After Dak Prescott agreed to terms on a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback's brother, Tad, tweeted a photo of the two sharing a moment and a hug together:
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal that included a record $126 million in guaranteed money. The contract that could be worth up to $164 million also features a $66 million signing bonus and a record $75 million in the first year.
While Prescott is just 27 years old and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, there was also some uncertainty since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.
At least the financial uncertainty in the immediate future is out of the way, and Prescott can now turn his attention toward competing for a Super Bowl. He already has two Pro Bowl nods and an Offensive Rookie of the Year on his resume but is still looking for that first championship.
Cowboys' 2021 Salary Cap After Dak' Record-Setting Contract