WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 8

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz sulked to the squared circle for the night’s opening contest, a rematch with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship that he lost just a week ago.

Before the match, The Hollywood A-Lister complained about the way things went down a week ago, touting his willingness to do whatever is asked of him only to be forced into a title defense despite feeling under the weather. He suggested he fairly defended his title, exploited the championship advantage, and was yet again screwed over.

Lashley entered the arena with a new entrance celebrating his monumental victory.

The champion dominated early, dropping Miz with a big vertical suplex, then shaking off a collision with the ring post to flatten the heel heading into the break.

The All Mighty continued to overwhelm his opponent coming out of the commercial, overpowering the loudmouth and tossing him around like a ragdoll, all while Drew McIntyre watched intently from the backstage area.

Lashley caught Miz on the arena floor and sent him face-first into the ring post, seemingly toying with his opponent. Moments later, the champion tapped Miz out to the Hurt Lock for the successful title retention.

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber caught up with McIntyre, who cut a passionate promo on the champion until Sheamus attacked from out of nowhere and left his former friend lying.

Result

Lashley defeated Miz to retain

Grade

A

Analysis

The show started with a great promo by The Miz, a consummate heel who will always look to justify his actions and fit them into a story that favors him. From there, it segued into a high-profile title match that saw Lashley dominate.

From the special entrance that accompanied Lashley to the commentary team’s efforts to establish him as the top star on the red brand, this felt like the coronation of The All Mighty rather than the start of another transitional title reign.

It will be interesting to see if WWE goes the predictable route and puts McIntyre over Lashley at WrestleMania or rides the hot star, allowing Lashley to retain his title and continue The Hurt Business’ considerable momentum into the spring.

The fact that it is not readily obvious bodes well for a company looking to make a major impact on April 10 and 11 with their first in-person attendance since last March.