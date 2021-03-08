    Alize Johnson Reportedly Interests Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Spurs, Magic

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 8, 2021

    Indiana Pacers' Alize Johnson (24) pulls down a rebound as Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) and Chris Silva (30) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Alize Johnson, who has starred for the G League's Raptors 905, reportedly has plenty of suitors ready to bring him back into the NBA.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns have "expressed interest" in signing Johnson, a second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2018. 

    The 24-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Pacers over two seasons but saw limited time on the court, playing a career-high 6.9 minutes per game in his second season. After joining the Raptors for training camp, Johnson was cut by the team in December. 

    The 6'7", 212-pound Missouri State product helped lead Raptors 905 to a 12-3 record, the best in the G League's regular season, averaging 16.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The team began its postseason run on Monday afternoon, and with the way the G League postseason is structured this year, Johnson could be in the NBA sooner rather than later. 

    "He's a full-throttle rebounder and defender with the versatility to defend both quicker and stronger players, meaning he could play on the wing alongside a true big or in the frontcourt in switch-heavy lineups," O'Connor wrote. 

    According to Aaron Rose of Sports Illustrated, Johnson will become a free agent as soon as the team is knocked out of the tournament with a single loss. 

